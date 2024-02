I really liked this old truck parked across the street from Ace Hardware and asked Ken to drive over to that parking lot so I could grab a photo (or two :-) see my other albums). I like the patina that age brought to the truck's body. You can see what changes I made to the photo at this URL: https://365project.org/bjywamer/365/2024-02-13 Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!