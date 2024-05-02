Sign up
Our Lover Boy
Pippi is just the sweetest cat! He looks fairly mellow here and can be; but as the youngest he still has his daily moments of racing around the house full tilt! What a fun boy he is!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Barb
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
,
felines
