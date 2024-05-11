Sign up
Previous
Photo 817
Pretty Hanging Baskets
I took this photo at Ace Hardware while Ken was inside shopping. Ace always has healthy-looking plants for sale, even if the selection is small with comparison to an actual nursery.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3127
photos
62
followers
81
following
223% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th May 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
springtime
Pat Knowles
ace
Ready for summer Barb!
May 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
