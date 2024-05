A Delightful Surprise!

Imagine my great surprise to see these pelicans on a pond we pass at least once a week! Initially, I thought they were storks, but Ken said they were pelicans. So, googled it when I could and, yes, they are pelicans! Either way, I had never ever seen a stork or a pelican in the wild. There were actually about three to four more in this group! A real bonus from our trip today!



