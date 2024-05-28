My View For Last Hour And A Half

My view from our truck as I have been waiting for Ken outside the opthalmologist's. He just came out and told me he has to come back in an hour! We have no more errands so will just sit here until time for him to go back in. It's been a long and somewhat difficult day in light of the memorial for our friend's husband who succumbed to his Alzheimer's after four years of not being able to recognize her... Tears close to surface for me as I think about my own husband and wonder how much longer we will have together after 57 years of marriage.