Previous
My View For Last Hour And A Half by bjywamer
Photo 833

My View For Last Hour And A Half

My view from our truck as I have been waiting for Ken outside the opthalmologist's. He just came out and told me he has to come back in an hour! We have no more errands so will just sit here until time for him to go back in. It's been a long and somewhat difficult day in light of the memorial for our friend's husband who succumbed to his Alzheimer's after four years of not being able to recognize her... Tears close to surface for me as I think about my own husband and wonder how much longer we will have together after 57 years of marriage.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
228% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise