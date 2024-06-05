Sign up
Photo 841
Our Local Ospreys
There don't seem to be any young ospreys yet. This nest is along a road we travel often, so keeping an eye out for little heads popping up soon. :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
ospreys
,
montana
,
birds of prey
Elisa Smith
ace
Love the blue of the background.
June 5th, 2024
