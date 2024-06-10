Sign up
Previous
Photo 846
A Favorite Pond
We pass this pond at least once a week. Always intend to grab a photo of the tree reflected in it. Finally did so! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
tree
,
reflections
,
mountains
,
scenery
,
ponds
,
montana
Heather
ace
A beautiful scene and a great shot, Barb! Yes, that reflection is amazing! Fav
June 10th, 2024
