Look Up...

Luke 21:27-28 "Then they will see the Son of Man coming in a cloud with power and great glory. But when these things begin to take place, stand up and lift up your heads, because your redemption is near." CSB version



Our skies have been so gorgeous, day after day, recently. Can't resist multiple shots but then difficult to choose which to post.



