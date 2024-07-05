Previous
Fireworks #4...My Favorite! by bjywamer
Fireworks #4...My Favorite!

I think this was the best capture I got last night of the hours of fireworks our neighbors were setting off.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs, All so very much appreciated!
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Barb

@bjywamer
Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A beautiful burst
July 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
@billdavidson Thank you, Bill!
July 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous shot, well done!
July 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
@casablanca Thank you, Casa! I must have taken forty photos to end up with just four I liked. LOL The benefit of a digital camera. :-)
July 5th, 2024  
