Previous
Photo 870
Fireworks #4...My Favorite!
I think this was the best capture I got last night of the hours of fireworks our neighbors were setting off.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs, All so very much appreciated!
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
4
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
238% complete
View this month »
Tags
fireworks
,
4th of july
Bill Davidson
A beautiful burst
July 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
@billdavidson
Thank you, Bill!
July 5th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous shot, well done!
July 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
@casablanca
Thank you, Casa! I must have taken forty photos to end up with just four I liked. LOL The benefit of a digital camera. :-)
July 5th, 2024
