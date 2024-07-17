Previous
First Sunflower Blossom In My Smallest Flowerbed by bjywamer
First Sunflower Blossom In My Smallest Flowerbed

For some reason, all the sunflowers that have voluntarily popped up this year are shorter and have smaller blossoms. But, still pretty and nice to have. This one was quite small but eye-catching.

17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Barb

@bjywamer
