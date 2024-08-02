Previous
Great Blue Heron by bjywamer
Photo 898

Great Blue Heron

Amazingly, this one didn't fly odd when we stopped along the roadside to get some photos. This was the best out of three which I took... Had to crop it quite a bit, though.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Barb

Carole Sandford ace
Super shot!
August 3rd, 2024  
