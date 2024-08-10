Sign up
Previous
Photo 905
Hummer At Rest...
Best of several I took as a hummingbird chose to sit at length atop one of our whirligigs...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
4
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
birds
,
hummingbirds
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
August 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you! I was quite happy with it! :-)
August 10th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Sweet shot!
August 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! A great shot, Barb! I've never seen a hummingbird at rest! Fav
August 10th, 2024
