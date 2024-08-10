Previous
Hummer At Rest... by bjywamer
Photo 905

Hummer At Rest...

Best of several I took as a hummingbird chose to sit at length atop one of our whirligigs...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Barb

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
August 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you! I was quite happy with it! :-)
August 10th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Sweet shot!
August 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! A great shot, Barb! I've never seen a hummingbird at rest! Fav
August 10th, 2024  
