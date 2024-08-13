Previous
Cattails And Thistles by bjywamer
Photo 908

Cattails And Thistles

Still a bit hampered by the knee injury from March 1st. It went out again slightly Sunday morning. :-( So, pulling from photos taken near the first of August until I get more mobile.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Barb

@bjywamer
