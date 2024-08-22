Sign up
Photo 916
Chainsaw-Carved Sasquatch
From June 2023 chainsaw carving contest.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
art
,
woodworking
,
carvings
,
montana
,
contests
~*~ Jo ~*~
wonderful work
August 22nd, 2024
