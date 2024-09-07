Sign up
Photo 930
Preparing To Launch
Two fishermen are seen preparing to launch their boat on the Flathead River across the highway from our community. BOB
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
water
boats
river
scenery
fishermen
montana
Pat Knowles
ace
A lovely day for it…..going to be a good boating day.
September 7th, 2024
