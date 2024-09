Clever Thief!

This stinker has been climbing my sunflowers and biting off the blossoms and chowing down on the seeds (apparently?). We saw him last week when actually on the stalk but I wasn't able to get a photo. Today we at least saw him in time to grab this and the photo I'll post in my main album. The little sneak! Lol



