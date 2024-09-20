Sign up
Photo 941
Showing Off That Bushy Tail!
From my archives. Taken in May of this year.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
wildlife
,
backyard
,
squirrels
Diane
ace
Cute little guy. Your squirrels are sturdier looking than mine. Their legs are heavier and tails bushier.
September 22nd, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Totally showing off the tail! Super cute capture!
September 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
