"Bye-bye, Whitetails!" by bjywamer
"Bye-bye, Whitetails!"

These two whitetail bucks were just across the fence along the road we were traveling. But, by the time we stopped, rolled the truck window down, and had my camera at the ready, they both took off! Still able to see their small antlers, though. 😊
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great catch.
September 22nd, 2024  
