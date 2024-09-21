Sign up
Photo 942
"Bye-bye, Whitetails!"
These two whitetail bucks were just across the fence along the road we were traveling. But, by the time we stopped, rolled the truck window down, and had my camera at the ready, they both took off! Still able to see their small antlers, though. 😊
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Barb
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
deer
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great catch.
September 22nd, 2024
