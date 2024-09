New Cars Smell So Nice!

Our son and his family came for a visit and to show us their new car. It is beautiful, inside and out, and has that brand-new car smell inside. I've never seen under the hood of a car so new and was impressed with how shiny the engine was. Looking forward to getting a ride in it one day...maybe when I return form my upcoming trip to Kentucky. :-)



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!