Unidentified Shrub by bjywamer
Unidentified Shrub

This shrub was in our front flowerbed when we bought our home. I can't seem to identify it... I like the small pink flower that it produces, though!

26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Barb

@bjywamer
Heather ace
A pretty pink against all the green! I checked with my plant ID app- shrubby cinquefoil. I don't know if this is accurate or not, Barb. Maybe other 365ers will know what this is.
September 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thanks, Heather! That's one I haven't heard of. I'll look it up to see if it seems right! :-)
September 26th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
potentilla - which I've just checked has the other name of cinquefoil :-)
September 26th, 2024  
