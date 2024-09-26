Sign up
Previous
Photo 945
Unidentified Shrub
This shrub was in our front flowerbed when we bought our home. I can't seem to identify it... I like the small pink flower that it produces, though!
Many thanks for your visits, comment, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
flowers
,
shrubs
,
foliage
Heather
ace
A pretty pink against all the green! I checked with my plant ID app- shrubby cinquefoil. I don't know if this is accurate or not, Barb. Maybe other 365ers will know what this is.
September 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanks, Heather! That's one I haven't heard of. I'll look it up to see if it seems right! :-)
September 26th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
potentilla - which I've just checked has the other name of cinquefoil :-)
September 26th, 2024
