Through The Window

The night before I left Kentucky I ate at a Mexican restaurant located right by my motel. Food was delicious, although way more than I could eat in one sitting. I declined a doggy bag, since I was flying home the next day. Took this from my rental vehicle through the restaurant window afterward, being careful to raise the camera above any diners in that room. The entire restaurant was so cheerfully decorated throughout,,,even the backs of the chairs were colorfully decorated!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs, All are very much appreciated!