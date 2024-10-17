Previous
Through The Window by bjywamer
Photo 963

Through The Window

The night before I left Kentucky I ate at a Mexican restaurant located right by my motel. Food was delicious, although way more than I could eat in one sitting. I declined a doggy bag, since I was flying home the next day. Took this from my rental vehicle through the restaurant window afterward, being careful to raise the camera above any diners in that room. The entire restaurant was so cheerfully decorated throughout,,,even the backs of the chairs were colorfully decorated!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs, All are very much appreciated!
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise