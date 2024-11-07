Previous
Straight At The Sun! by bjywamer
Photo 973

Straight At The Sun!

With my naked eye I could see the outline of the sun just ready to break though these clouds. Couldn't quite figure out how to capture what my eye was seeing. Still like it, though! :-)

7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
You got a lovely shot here, Barb! Beautiful light and layers! Fav
November 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 12th, 2024  
