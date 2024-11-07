Sign up
Straight At The Sun!
With my naked eye I could see the outline of the sun just ready to break though these clouds. Couldn't quite figure out how to capture what my eye was seeing. Still like it, though! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Other Favs of Mine
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
sunshine
Heather
ace
You got a lovely shot here, Barb! Beautiful light and layers! Fav
November 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 12th, 2024
