Previous
Distant Barn by bjywamer
Photo 974

Distant Barn

Took this one with my cell phone. Had to pull over into someone's country lane to get a good perspective. Will also post (in my main album) a closeup look at the barn....

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the tones in this.
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise