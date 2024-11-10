Sign up
Previous
Photo 974
Distant Barn
Took this one with my cell phone. Had to pull over into someone's country lane to get a good perspective. Will also post (in my main album) a closeup look at the barn....
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3
1
Other Favs of Mine
Jitterbug Smart4
9th November 2024 11:47am
autumn
rural
scenery
farms
barns
montana
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the tones in this.
November 12th, 2024
