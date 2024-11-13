Sign up
Previous
Photo 975
Harbinger Of Change
One season is coming to an end and another beginning! Hope everyone has enjoyed their Autumn and is ready for winter! Or the opposite for you Down Under folks! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3675
photos
77
followers
99
following
267% complete
Tags
leaves
,
dead
,
change
,
autumn
,
dying
,
seasons
GaryW
Fall is definitely showing itself!
November 15th, 2024
