Photo 976
Mission Creek
This pretty creek flows alongside the lower road in the Bison Range. Oftentimes we see ducks on it. None this day. But it is always so scenic!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
water
,
scenery
,
montana
,
creeks
,
bison range
