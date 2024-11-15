Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 977
Even Shaggier...
When I saw the black sheep i thought, "My! How shaggy!" Then this one came along! LOL
Many thanks for your visits, comments,and favs. All are very appreciated!
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3689
photos
77
followers
99
following
268% complete
View this month »
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
Latest from all albums
541
1347
978
542
1348
979
543
269
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
sheep
Wendy
ace
thats a nice bit of wool :-)
November 18th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
Haha! Very shaggy!
November 18th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 18th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
November 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow that is one impressive winter coat.
November 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A very nice winter coat!
November 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close