Stellar Jay #1

We had a surprise visitor yesterday morning. We were watching our online church service when Ken said, "Look! Look!" So I got up to look out the sliding glass doors and there he was...this stellar jay! I was so excited to see one here at our place! It's very rare that I have seen these at all and maybe only once before at our feeder a few years back. I think they are so beautiful!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!