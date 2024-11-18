Sign up
Previous
Photo 980
The Distant View...
My main album will have a cropped view so some of the details on the moon's surface can be seen. But i like this one with the moon framed by the trees!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
trees
,
silhouettes
