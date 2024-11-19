Lakenvelder Cow

Previous
While on our friend's very large ranch to drop off leaves, a few head of cattle were right along the road. Normally we don't see any because there are so many acres for his herds to roam! It was fun to take a few photos up close. There were several varieties of breeds but these are my favorite! Here is some info about them:

"The Lakenvelder is native to Switzerland and Austria but was first introduced to the Netherlands in the 17th century.

Since then, many local breeders and farmers started crossing their local cattle with the Dutch Belted to satisfy the growing demand for belted cows.

The main distinguishing feature of the Lakenvelder is the large white belt around the cow’s waistline. They also have a body structure most similar to dairy cattle and are naturally polled.

The Lakenvelder is a multipurpose cow breed. It has a large milk output that satisfies the needs of the dairy industry, but equally, owing to its stockier body, it produces high yields of beef."

This information was found a the following link:

https://farmhouseguide.com/black-and-white-cow-breeds/

Pat Knowles ace
A bit similar to our Belted Galloway…I’ve googled her so a nice all round breed.
November 22nd, 2024  
