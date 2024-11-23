Previous
Magpie Perched On Our Garden Handrail by bjywamer
Photo 983

Magpie Perched On Our Garden Handrail

Not very closeup view but I like how its colors are complimentary to the other items in the photo!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Barb

@bjywamer
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really nice - I love how we have a bird with the same name in our different countries and yet they are just so different in so many ways
November 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
@koalagardens I know! Sometimes I wonder about that... Europeans robins are similar but different to ours here in the USA. And I've seen magpies here on 365 that are different from this one. What I really enjoy, however, is seeing birds that we don't have here at all...like your lorikeets down under! :-)
November 26th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Love the blues! Our magpies don’t have blue…..I don’t think so anyway!
November 26th, 2024  
