Our Church Sign...
Our Church Sign...

We love that Crosspoint Church stands with Israel! That is only one of many reasons we were drawn to visit this church for the first time about two month ago. We wanted to see what our 15 year-old grandson was experiencing there as he began attending church with his girlfriend and her family. He hadn't been going anywhere prior to that. He loves it there and so do we! It's a very warm and welcoming body of believers. More importantly, the pastor is an excellent Bible teacher. :-)

24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Pat Knowles ace
Excellent Barb. So good you can find somewhere you agree with. How amazing you were drawn there by your grandson. Hope you all feel part of the church family for a long time. I agree too.
November 25th, 2024  
