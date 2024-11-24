Our Church Sign...

We love that Crosspoint Church stands with Israel! That is only one of many reasons we were drawn to visit this church for the first time about two month ago. We wanted to see what our 15 year-old grandson was experiencing there as he began attending church with his girlfriend and her family. He hadn't been going anywhere prior to that. He loves it there and so do we! It's a very warm and welcoming body of believers. More importantly, the pastor is an excellent Bible teacher. :-)



