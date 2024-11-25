Previous
Sunlight On The Distant Hills by bjywamer
Photo 985

Sunlight On The Distant Hills

This was taken from our back deck, looking across the highway and beyond the railroad tracks and the river.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact