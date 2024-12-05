Blue Tang

Another in the fish tank at my eye doctor's office that I was determined to capture with the camera because of the fictional character "Dory" of the movie "Finding Nemo" . My favorite character! :-)



From Wikipedia: "Dory is a fictional blue tang fish and a major character of Pixar's animated film series Finding Nemo. She suffers from short-term memory loss, which often causes frustration to Marlin, especially when his son Nemo is in danger. However, her childlike optimism and ability to communicate different languages from both humans and whales have helped both her and Marlin advance their quest to find Nemo."



