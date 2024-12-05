Previous
Blue Tang by bjywamer
Photo 989

Blue Tang

Another in the fish tank at my eye doctor's office that I was determined to capture with the camera because of the fictional character "Dory" of the movie "Finding Nemo" . My favorite character! :-)

From Wikipedia: "Dory is a fictional blue tang fish and a major character of Pixar's animated film series Finding Nemo. She suffers from short-term memory loss, which often causes frustration to Marlin, especially when his son Nemo is in danger. However, her childlike optimism and ability to communicate different languages from both humans and whales have helped both her and Marlin advance their quest to find Nemo."

5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Pat Knowles ace
Wow Barb that’s a stunning colour……a flush tank can be a beautiful thing… the best things in waiting rooms I think as they are calming.
December 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow you found Dory too, well spotted.
December 6th, 2024  
