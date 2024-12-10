Previous
Holiday Deer by bjywamer
Photo 992

Holiday Deer

Saw this deer in front of one of our stops in town today. I love Christmas decorations, as long as they are not garish. I thought this was especially lovely!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
271% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact