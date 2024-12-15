Target Gift Display

@illinilass Look what I found when browsing at our Target store recently! A Marks & Spencer display. I normally never go into Target and was only looking for stocking stuffers for the grandsons. When I came past this display I remembered that you had mentioned a similar display and had taken a photo. So I got out my trusty cell phone (which I seldom ever use for a photo) and took this photo. Before it was all said and done I had bought myself a Christmasy cookie tin with a musical dome and a projecting light!! Lol I love it! So thank you, @illinilass for making me aware of Marks & Spencer! 💕
