Backyard Visitor by bjywamer
Backyard Visitor

Always fun to see a hawk right here on our property but I've been told they prey on the little birds that come to our feeder. :-(

Carole Sandford ace
What a great visitor!
December 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a wonderful vistor
December 29th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow, Barb! An impressive capture of the hawk! But, yikes! I would worry about the little birds. Fav
December 29th, 2024  
