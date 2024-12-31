Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1006
Christmas Wreath
Another pretty find by my daughter-in-law to dress up the outside of their home for the Christmas season...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3783
photos
81
followers
101
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Latest from all albums
1384
1005
561
1385
1386
1006
562
275
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
,
wreathes
Heather
ace
This is a really pretty wreath and this is a great shot, Barb! The lights and the colours look super with the black background! Fav
January 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close