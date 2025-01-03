Sign up
Photo 1007
Photo 1007
First Snow 2025
As you can see, it isn't deep. Just like how it looks on the post and railing of our back deck!
Many thanks for your visits, comment, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
snow
january
montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful artistry
January 4th, 2025
