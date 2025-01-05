Previous
Red Vines by bjywamer
Photo 1009

Red Vines

Don't know what these red vines are in other seasons but liked how they look at present! BOB

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact