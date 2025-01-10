Previous
Whitetail Buck by bjywamer
Photo 1012

Whitetail Buck

Always a thrill to get to see a buck when out and about! There were actually two following each other when I snapped this photo. This one was the largest.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, he is impressive looking.
January 11th, 2025  
Jo ace
So beautiful
January 11th, 2025  
Sally Ings ace
Fabulous looking animal
January 11th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful capture. He is looking very alert.
January 11th, 2025  
Joan ace
Beautiful!
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact