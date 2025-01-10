Sign up
Previous
Photo 1012
Whitetail Buck
Always a thrill to get to see a buck when out and about! There were actually two following each other when I snapped this photo. This one was the largest.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
5
4
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3806
photos
82
followers
101
following
277% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Other Favs of Mine
snow
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
deer
,
montana
,
whitetails
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, he is impressive looking.
January 11th, 2025
Jo
ace
So beautiful
January 11th, 2025
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous looking animal
January 11th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful capture. He is looking very alert.
January 11th, 2025
Joan
ace
Beautiful!
January 11th, 2025
