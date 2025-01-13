Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1015
What Does She See?
I think that this pretty doe was seeing the approaching horse (see my photo for today in my Overflow album) as she looked back over her shoulder. Last deer photo for awhile (but no promises LOL).
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3818
photos
82
followers
101
following
278% complete
View this month »
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
Latest from all albums
279
1395
1014
570
1015
432
571
280
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
deer
,
montana
,
whitetails
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close