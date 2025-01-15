Sign up
Previous
Photo 1017
"When Morning Gilds the Skies..."
I have always loved this hymn... Here are the first three lines:
When morning gilds the skies,
My heart awaking cries:
May Jesus Christ be praised!
If you'd like to hear the whole thing, here is a video with the full lyrics:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5MAuOLzlOs
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
morning
,
clouds
,
sunrise
,
silhouettes
