Previous
"When Morning Gilds the Skies..." by bjywamer
Photo 1017

"When Morning Gilds the Skies..."

I have always loved this hymn... Here are the first three lines:

When morning gilds the skies,
My heart awaking cries:
May Jesus Christ be praised!

If you'd like to hear the whole thing, here is a video with the full lyrics:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5MAuOLzlOs

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact