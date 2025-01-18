Previous
Snowy Day by bjywamer
Photo 1020

Snowy Day

I love creeks and snow, so asked Ken to stop as we were crossing this small creek so I could grab a photo. This is Montana, so you can be sure that water is COLD! BOB

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Barb

