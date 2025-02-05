Sign up
Previous
Photo 1025
Beneath The Mission Mountains #2
I love both the monochrome and color versions of this Montana farm scene! Which do you prefer?
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3864
photos
84
followers
102
following
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
286
126
1411
1412
1413
1414
1025
1415
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
25th January 2025 2:47pm
Tags
mountains
,
rural
,
farms
,
barns
Annie-Sue
ace
colour!
February 5th, 2025
