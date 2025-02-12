Previous
Vintage Husband - Color version by bjywamer
Photo 1034

Vintage Husband - Color version

Does 78 qualify as "vintage"? Is this case, I believe so! Love this guy!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
283% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Thanks for the smile this photo and caption gave me… the vintage husband has a priceless smile for his wife!
February 12th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Made me chuckle -
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact