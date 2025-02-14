Sign up
Vintage Hoosier Cabinet - Color version
I have posted a photo earlier of some of my favorite things seen here displayed on the front of my Hoosier kitchen. This shot is a bit more distant view showing off the wonderful etched glass doors.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
kitchen
furniture
cabinets
hoosier
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so pretty! What a treasure!
February 15th, 2025
