Vintage Hoosier Cabinet - Color version by bjywamer
Vintage Hoosier Cabinet - Color version

I have posted a photo earlier of some of my favorite things seen here displayed on the front of my Hoosier kitchen. This shot is a bit more distant view showing off the wonderful etched glass doors.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so pretty! What a treasure!
February 15th, 2025  
