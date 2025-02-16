Sign up
Previous
Photo 1037
Vintage Phonograph - Color version
Didn't want to leave you with just a monochrome version of this antique Victrola. So blessed that Ken was able to restore its beauty!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3893
photos
84
followers
101
following
284% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
16th February 2025 11:31am
furniture
antiques
phonographs
Pat Knowles
ace
What a wonderful restoration Ken had done here! Vinyl records are big over here now & all the young ones seem to love them. Do you use it at all?
February 16th, 2025
