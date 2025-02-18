Previous
Frosted Evergreens - Color version by bjywamer
Photo 1039

Frosted Evergreens - Color version

I am preferring the b&w in this instance. I think the brick wall in the background is distracting from the beauty of the snow-covered evergreens. What say you?

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Both versions are lovely but I prefer the black and white one
February 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW its Christmas all over again
February 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact