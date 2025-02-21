Previous
Flicker At Our Feeder - Color version by bjywamer
Photo 1042

Flicker At Our Feeder - Color version

Flickers are such pretty birds! I was happy to manage to get this photo, as the flicker doesn't sit there long!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
LAB4
Pretty. I like the red under his beak
February 21st, 2025  
