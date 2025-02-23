Previous
Trapper In The Snow - Color version by bjywamer
Photo 1044

Trapper In The Snow - Color version

It must not have been very cold when I took this photo, as my wimpy dog doesn't like to stay outside very long. Lol Obviously, he was fixated on something at the moment!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are greatly appreciated!
23rd February 2025

Barb

Jenny ace
He looks very engaged with something!
February 23rd, 2025  
